MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A section of I-72 in Morgan County is back open after the removal of a semi-truck from the center median.
State police said this happened on I-72 eastbound near exit 76 (Ashland/Alexander). All eastbound traffic on I-72 was diverted off at this exit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.