SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An actor presented Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech in Springfield.
Reggie Guyton performed the speech twice Monday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The performance mirrors King’s original speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 during a civil rights march, in which he praised the Emancipation Proclamation for being “a great beacon light of hope”.
The two readings happened at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. in the museum’s main plaza. ALPLM scheduled Guyton as part of annual Community Day events in King’s honor. The Four Sopranos performed at 1 p.m. and interpreters portraying Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth also made appearances.
The museum is allowing free tours for nonprofit groups all week. They have all registered to take part.