ILLINOIS (WAND) - Prisoners, including some with violent histories, have been released from custody as part of Gov. JB Pritzker's COVID-19 response.
Over 4,000 inmates have been granted release since March 1, 2020, and only some of them were released by the governor's order. Pritzker is hoping to keep the virus from spreading in state prisons.
WAND I-TEAM investigator Chris Carter searched through 145 pages of inmate names to learn more about who was released. it should be noted that even though prisoners were released from a central Illinois prison, it does not mean a crime was committed in a central Illinois community.
Carter's search found the following information:
- 821 of the total inmates were convicted criminals
- Charges ranged from traffic violations to more violent crimes
- Logan Correctional Center: 231 released, 29 charged with violent crimes, 6 facing murder charges
- Decatur Correctional Center: 205 inmates released, 4 facing murder charges
- Lincoln Correctional Center: 21 men with violent crime convictions released, 1 convicted of murder
- Danville Correctional Center: 104 inmates released, 26 of them charged with violent crimes, 8 facing murder charges
- Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center: Combined 249 prisoners released, 56 convicted of violent crimes, 5 convicted of murder or second-degree murder
State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R) expressed his concern with the release of prisoners.
"It is disheartening that the governor, who is the governor of all of Illinois, is taking it upon himself to put these hardened criminals back into society," Caulkins said.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott echoed similar worries.
"We should not be using this as a way to lower and put people who ... these are the worst criminals ... and put them back out in the community," Scott said. "Unfortunately, a lot of them are just going to go back to committing crimes.
Pritzker's office told Carter less than 20 of the thousands of inmates released were granted clemency or pardoned. A spokesperson defended his decision in a statement.
"There is a clear process that has been used for decades when governors exercise their clemency powers," the statement said. "The Prisoner Review Board makes confidential recommendations to the governor, who reviews clemency petitions and takes action. The governor is a strong believer in criminal justice reform, and that means carefully and thoughtfully considering petitions for clemency from those who have demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation while serving their sentence."
Carter asked how many of the inmates released through Pritzker's order were from the recommendation of the review board. The governor's office declined to answer and referred WAND News to the board.
It's unclear how many of those convicted of violent crimes were released by the governor.
The Illinois Department of Corrections has not responded to a request for comment from the I-TEAM.
