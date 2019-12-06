CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A worksite employee died when a piece of equipment hit them Friday morning, authorities said.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said the worksite accident happened at 8:39 a.m. in the 4400 block of Cardinal Road, which is in Champaign Township. A front-end loader struck 58-year-old Billy E. Thomas, who died at the scene.
According to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, blunt force injuries sustained from the front-end loader hitting Thomas as it backed up caused his death.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Champaign County Coroner's Office are investigating Friday night.