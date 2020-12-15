SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Chicago Community Trust are awarding $4.5 million in funding for community-based activities that promote and initiate racial healing.
Healing Illinois, a program launched back in October, is an initiative to engage in meaningful conversations within communities about the negative impact of COVID-19.
The $4.5 million is being awarded to 179 organizations across the state, that will in return, use the money to help create community-centric, inclusive spaces to talk, learn, and grow.
Overall, Healing Illinois hopes to achieve all of the following with this effort:
- Build and advance knowledge and understanding of racial healing and racial equity in communities across the state
- Increase trust and relationship building among the residents of Illinois
- Provide opportunities for communities and individuals to begin to heal from the harm caused by racism.
"Systemic racism affects all Illinois residents, and COVID-19 has made addressing it more urgent than ever before. I am so pleased to see the work, dedication, and commitment by hundreds of community leaders to join Healing Illinois in tackling racism and the need to heal from its effects," said Grace Hou, Secretary, IDHS.
"With all 179 organizations on board, we will make tremendous progress in developing more compassion, racial understanding, and equity across the state."
Organizations are being categorized into two subgroups that will help determine
85% of the funding will go directly towards direct awards.
Direct awards will be split across the organizations based on how the funds will further be used.
$477,550 will go to four nonprofit organizations, which serve as Intermediaries that will re-grant the funds to smaller organizations across the state.
Seventeen organizations are sub-contractors and will be receiving $590,000.
Sub-contractors use their funds to host events, recruit participants, and conduct specific racial healing sessions.
$102,665 in funds are also directly reserved for nonprofit organizations in southern Illinois counties.
Grant recipients are in 25 counties across the state and include:
- Boys and Girls Club of Elgin, for its Raise Your Voice social justice program for teens, which will focus on establishing a Social Justice Club in middle and high school sites in Elgin;
- Illinois Public Health Association in Sangamon County for expansion of its Healing Ambassadors program and amplifying of healing stories; and,
- Westside Justice Center of Chicago for Healing Justice activities using digital storytelling and conversations about race, community defense, food justice, and healing.
For a full list of grant recipients, intermediaries and subcontractors, visit healing.illinois.gov.
This is the third round of awards IDHS has been able to provide.
The first round of $2.53 million in awards was disbursed in early November, and the second round of $1.86 million in awards is currently being disbursed this month.
Awards will support four types of activities:
- Promoting dialogue: conversations to build understanding and empathy
- Encouraging collaboration: activities that bring people together in person or virtually to connect and to act together on a project or idea
- Facilitating learning: activities designed to build or enhance knowledge
- Seeding connection: racial healing circles, peace circles, or restorative justice activities
All Healing Illinois award recipients are 501(c)(3) organizations and Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) certified or working with a GATA-certified intermediary.
All awardees must expend funds and complete projects by March 31, 2021.
