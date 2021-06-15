SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and Safety Education offers advice and tips on keeping the waterways safe this summer.
Safety on the water should be a priority for all boaters this summer – from motorboat operators and passengers to those boaters who prefer non-motorized watercraft.
Experts remind paddlers to stay alert to their surroundings, weather and water conditions, and other factors that can put them at risk on Illinois lakes, rivers, and streams.
"Paddling is becoming more and more popular, from canoes, to kayaks, to paddle boards, and we're reminding all paddlers to practice safety and wear a life jacket (PFD) while enjoying time on the water," said Jeff Hopkins, administrator of the IDNR Safety Education Section.
During 2020 in Illinois, two fatalities were reported involving paddlers in non-motorized watercraft.
Some simple safety reminders for paddlers on Illinois waterways:
- Always wear a life jacket (PFD) and never overload a canoe, kayak, or other watercraft.
- Never paddle alone; enjoy canoeing, kayaking, or paddle board riding with friends and family.
- Know the area before putting your watercraft on the water and leave a float plan with others, so they'll know how long you plan to be out and where you're going.
- Be very conscious of weather and water conditions; dress appropriately for the weather and be alert to changing conditions once on the water.
- Limit your movements while in small watercraft to prevent capsizing/falling overboard; do not stand up in a canoe or kayak.
- Warm or hot weather days and cold water can mean a shock to the system if paddlers end up in the water, causing disorientation and impairing the ability to swim and/or safely return to their watercraft.
- High winds and strong currents can make it difficult to keep a canoe, kayak, or paddle board within reach if the watercraft overturns and the paddler ends up in the water.
- Stay hydrated, but do not bring along or consume alcohol or drugs before getting on the water or while on the water.
- Stay alert to and pay attention to other boats or the wake from other boats on the water, and never approach a low-head dam, fallen tree, or other potential obstacles.
For more information on paddling safety, check online resources, including the Boat U.S. Foundation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.