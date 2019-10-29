OAK BROOK, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of stealing from a video game terminal operator is facing felony charges.
The Illinois Gaming Board said it investigated after receiving information in 2017 and found 45-year-old Vincenzo Dublino, a licensed video gaming terminal handler, was taking money from his employer, Accel Entertainment Gaming LLC. They said he turned in fraudulent documentation for reimbursement.
On Dec. 12, 2018, IGB officials voted to have Accel disassociate from Dublino and submit a disciplinary complaint revoking his terminal handler license. Both of those actions were pending in late October, authorities said.
IGB agents arrested Dublino at his Oak Park home Tuesday. He’s charged with two counts of felony theft and one for forgery. He is in DuPage County custody on a $50,000 bond Tuesday evening.
“The IGB takes all allegations of wrongdoing by its licensees seriously,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “The IGB works closely with all of its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and safety of gaming in Illinois.”
The Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigators are continuing to work on the case. Authorities want anyone with information to call ISP Statewide Gaming Command at (312)814-4700.