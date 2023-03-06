CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) —The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Boys State Basketball Tournament will return to the State Farm Center in Champaign, March 9–11.
Sixteen teams representing four classes will compete across sixteen games over the three day tournament.
“We had a phenomenal event in 2022 with an incredible turnout from fans and the community, so we are excited to build on that foundation as we welcome back athletes and fans this week,” exclaims Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “With contributions from our community supporters, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, and the State Farm Center, we are able to provide these student-athletes, their families, and their fans with memories that will last a lifetime.”
The tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 9 with the 1A semi-finals at 10:00 a.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The 2A semi-finals will start at 2:30 p.m. with the second game starting 30 minutes later. The same schedule will be followed on Friday for 3A and 4A games.
The Championship games will all be held on Saturday, March 11 starting at 11:00 a.m.
In addition to the Boys State Basketball Tournament, the IHSA-Special Olympics of Illinois (SOILL) Unified Basketball State Tournament and the IHSA Wheelchair Basketball State Championships will take place at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the University of Illinois campus.
The Unified Basketball tournament will be held Friday, March 10, starting at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Wheelchair Basketball tournament will be held on Saturday, March 11, starting at 9:30 a.m. with five teams competing. These games are free and open to the public.
“Whether they’re playing on the court at State Farm Center or at the ARC, these athletes get to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities befitting state champions,” explains Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Events, and Film for Visit Champaign County. “Their experience in our community is top-notch from the moment they pull into town. From police escorts to the arena, to community hosts that will be their dedicated guide, teams will experience the hospitality our community is known for before they even take to the courts.”
Other family activities will be held at the ChambanaMoms.com All Star Zone, located in the Traditions Club. Among the planned activities, you’ll find face-painting and glitter tattoos with Wild Style Design Company, caricatures by Dan Wild, Illini eSports Club with gaming laptops, button-making, life-size games, and photo-opportunities.
There is no additional fee for any of the events beyond the cost of admission to the tournament.
“Based on past attendance, we anticipate that the tournament will provide over $4 million in economic impact to the community,” explains Koon. “From accommodations to dining and shopping to the many services being provided to create a hospitable environment, the tournament will support our local businesses, supporting our frontline hospitality staff, and generating local tax dollars to be re-invested in our communities.”
Tickets are available for purchase for single sessions or a for a season pass for 1A/2A or 3A/4A games at statefarmcenter.com or by calling 866-ILLINI-1.
Details on the tournament and all surrounding activities can be found at legendsplayhere.com/ihsa-boys-basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.