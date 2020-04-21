ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association has announced all spring sports tournaments are canceled.
This came after Gov. JB Pritzker announced the rest of the 2019-20 school year will be done by e-learning at home. Cancellations include girls' badminton, boys' gymnastics, bass fishing, boys' and girls' track and field, boys' and girls' water polo, girls' soccer, boys' tennis, boys' and girls' lacrosse, boys' volleyball, baseball and softball.
"We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, " said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic."
The Illinois State Board of Education had previously announced the suspension of summer contact days through the end of 2020, unless the state government and medical leaders decide they are safe. The board at that time showed a willingness to change how summer contact might happen and whether or not there could be opportunities for schools to have spring athletic events in some form.
Anderson said no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team if the chance arrives to have a spring sports game in the summer. IHSA leaders plan to keep communicating with state officials and monitor their briefings and provide updates to member schools about possible spring participation and summer contact days.
"Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events," said Anderson. "Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such."
Anderson also commented on the disappointment seniors will face with the cancellations of their competitions.
"It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don't get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams," he said. "By participating in high school sports and activities, they were exposed to life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and overcoming adversity that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. The latter is applicable now more than ever.
We hope that we can band together and refocus all our efforts on supporting the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the other essential personnel who are putting their health and safety on the line each day to keep us safe."