SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An attorney has filed a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association over its COVID-19 rules for sports.
Thomas Devore, who has represented many Illinoisans who have sued both Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois state agencies over policies during the pandemic, filed the suit in Montgomery County. He is claiming the IHSA does not have the authority to enforce a requirement for athletes to wear masks.
The recently-announced IHSA guidelines require athletes to wear masks for all indoor athletic activities. There is also a capacity limit of up to 50 people for each event. Click here for more information about the guidelines.
Devore said the ISHA and executive director Craig Anderson "promulgated rules beyond their authority" and violated Illinois law. A PDF document attached to this story has more information.
Anderson responded to a request for comment from WAND-TV and said the IHSA will consult with legal counsel to determine next steps with the lawsuit. He declined to comment further.
More to come.
