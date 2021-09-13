SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker says he will sign energy legislation after it passed the state Senate Monday.
Senate Bill 2408 contains measures to drop carbon emissions by 45 percent with a deadline of 2035 at City Water, Light and Power and the Prarie State Generation Co. in Marissa, which are both coal plants. A change in the bill replaced a plan to close the plants by 2045 with the plan to drop carbon emissions.
The bill also features a $700 million subsidy to keep nuclear power plants in Illinois afloat.
The bill passed the House with an 83-33 count on Thursday night. After passing the Senate, the governor said he looks forward to signing it "as soon as possible."
