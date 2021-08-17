WASHINGTON (WAND) - Lawmakers representing Illinois called on the White House to secure the release of Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran who was abducted in Afghanistan.
A letter from U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to President Joe Biden called for the National Security Council to convene an interagency meeting of the Principals Committee in order to develop a course of action that can secure the release of Frerichs, a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was working in Kabul as a civil engineer before his abduction by the Taliban, Haqqani network or their affiliates.
The lawmakers said they have repeatedly called on the administrations of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to prioritize Frerichs' safe return.
“Securing the safe release and return of potentially the only U.S. citizen being held hostage in Afghanistan is an urgent matter that the United States government should prioritize,” the senators said. “A whole-of government approach will demonstrate our nation’s commitment and resolve to leave no American behind in Afghanistan. The NSC Principals Committee would also be the most effective and efficient vehicle to make sure federal agencies with relevant equities in the matter appropriately participate in the development of a potential course of action to free Mr. Frerichs.”
The lawmakers said attention and energy "must be devoted to pushing on every reasonable lever" to ensure Frerichs' safe return.
"Mr. Frerichs served our country in uniform and we must honor his service by doing everything in our power to make sure our last exit from Afghanistan includes bringing Mr. Frerichs home," the senators said.
