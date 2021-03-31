MATTESON, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois National Guard sergeant is facing charges of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse.
The Illinois State Police said the organization's Division of Internal Investigation (DII) conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Timothy Nichols, who is a sergeant with the Illinois Army National Guard in Galesburg. He is 32 and from Dahinda.
Nichols faces two charges of criminal sexual assault and one charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The Knox County State's Attorney's Office approved the charges Wednesday following an investigation by ISP DII.
Nichols was transported to the Knox County Jail. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.
ISP did not release any further information.
“Protecting the public to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Illinois is at the core of the Illinois State Police Mission,” stated Captain Darryl Bogard. "The Illinois State Police takes these types of allegations seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate such allegations and assist in bringing to justice those who attempt to harm those we serve. The men and women of the Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation continuously strive to protect and maintain the integrity of not only the Illinois State Police but all Agencies under the Executive Branch of State Government.
"These efforts assist in maintaining the confidence of the citizens of Illinois as well as our State partners."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.