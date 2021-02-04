ILLINOIS (WAND) - With potentially the coldest weather Illinois has seen in years on the way, Gov. JB Pritzker has directed state public safety agencies to get ready.
The governor told these agencies to work with state agencies and local jurisdictions in order to be sure the right resources are available. Arctic cold temperatures and snow are projected to arrive in central Illinois as soon as Thursday.
"These forecasted temperatures have the potential to be the coldest conditions we have experienced since the polar vortex that occurred in January 2019," a press release said. "Current forecast models indicate arctic air will move into Illinois today and will last through Monday. The National Weather Service indicates wind chills could reach -25 in northern Illinois, -20 in central Illinois, and single digits in southern Illinois."
The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning for the potential of frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Residents are asked to limit unnecessary travel during this time. For those who must go somewhere, they should call ahead of time to make sure normal operating hours are in place.
Leaders said these travel tips are especially true for people seeking COVID-19 vaccination appointments at drive-thru clinics or virus testing in an outdoor setting.
“There are dangerous health conditions that can occur specifically in severe winter weather,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important to watch for signs of extreme cold. Knowing the warning signs of dangerously cold weather and the health conditions they can cause can help you stay safe and healthy.”
A PDF document attached to this story offers information from IDPH about frostbite, hypothermia, dressing for cold weather, traveling in the cold and home heating tips, among other topics.
More tips for staying safe at home or on the road can be found in the Illinois Emergency Management Agency's Winter Weather Preparedness guide. People can access this information here.
