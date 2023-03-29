SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has passed legislation designed to help families of veterans with their property taxes.
Senate Bill 1534, filed by State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City), fixes an issue with homestead exemptions for veterans. Under the legislation, if a veteran with a spouse dies while their veteran’s homestead exemption is under review, the review will continue, and if the exemption would have been granted for the veteran, then it will be granted to the surviving spouse.
“This is about supporting our veterans who keep us safe through their service, as well as recognizing the sacrifices their families have made to support them,” said Bennett. “We want to make sure that the families of veterans receive the benefits that are rightfully owed to them.”
Bennett’s legislation passed the Illinois Senate on March 24 and now awaits action in the House.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.