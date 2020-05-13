DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center announced all activities at the center are canceled through 2020.
This includes the 2020 Steam Threshing Days, which were scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1. Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation decisions.
“The decision to cancel was not easy as we had a terrific show planned with new demonstrations and equipment," Jim Fleming, Steam Threshing Days co-director and Illinois Amish Heritage Center board of directors member, said. "We were so looking forward to having our pancake and liverwurst breakfast, tours of the restored historic Amish homes, and having folks see our newly concreted pavilion.”
While all 2020 activities are canceled, but organizers encouraged people to keep an eye on social media for upcoming virtual events and ways to keep supporting the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The facility website can be viewed here.
The next Steam Threshing Days are planned for Aug. 6-7, 2021, officials said.
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is located at 284 E. Illinois 133 in Arthur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.