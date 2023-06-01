SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch has passed away at the age of 57.
He passed Thursday, June 1.
Maisch joined the Chamber in 1994. He had served as President and CEO of the Chamber since 2014.
He had stepped down from his role recently.
Maisch was a native of Peoria and earned an MBA from Illinois State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Maisch served on the Steering Committee of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition and was a member of the U.S. Chamber Committee of 100.
He is survived by his wife Kim and two children.
Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza said of Maisch's passing, “I am so heartbroken to hear the news about Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch passing away at 57. His departure leaves such a void in Illinois. He worked so hard to find bipartisan approaches to grow Illinois businesses. He understood we are all in this together. I treasure the time I spent with him, listening to him, speaking to his board. Democrats and Republicans around the state should all take a moment to honor Todd Maisch today for his advocacy for Illinois businesses. Our condolences go out to his wife and sons. May he rest in God’s peace and eternal glory.”
Speaker Welch said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Illinois Chamber of Commerce President, Todd Maisch.
"Todd was a fierce champion for the business community and an integral part of major policy wins for our economy, namely the Blue Collar Jobs Act and the historic Rebuild Illinois capital bill. Though Todd and I often found ourselves at opposite ends of policy debates, I knew he was driven by an adoration for our state and a sincere commitment to doing what he believed was right.
"I send my condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and the Illinois Chamber community. May your memories bring you comfort during this time of mourning."
