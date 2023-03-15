SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - At a Women's History Month ceremony, Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza celebrated 5 women from Central and Southern Illinois.
The honorees included Brenda Elder, the Economic Development Director for Shelby County; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic Gold Medalist and Philanthropist; Jan Williams, founder of The James Project; Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor of Decatur; and Karrie Redeker, Head Coach of the Illinois Central College Women's Basketball team.
Mendoza said these women were highlighted as trailblazers in their respective fields and for being selfless.
"We have many reasons to be thankful to these amazing women for their contributions this month and every month of the year," said Mendoza. "We know that when women lead, great things happen because when women lead, there's a focus on our collective well being. The influence and perspective of women must be at every seat of power."
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe was recognized for her work as the first woman to lead the Decatur Chamber of Commerce and the first elected female mayor. She says having the opportunities to break barriers taught her to support other women.
"To be able to show my daughters that they can be anything they want to be as well as other young women," said Moore-Wolfe. "I think probably the most important lesson I've learned along the way is this isn't a competition. We need to be helping each other. And that's how we get to greatness."
Brenda Elder, the Economic Development Director of Shelby County, was recognized for her volunteer work in the county. She worked in healthcare for several decades before taking on her new role at the county.
"I think it's important for women to know that they can do the things that they want to do," said Elder. "I was a nurse for close to 40 years... I actually went into civil service work and I just love it. You don't have to be stuck in the same job that you started out with. Just take your passion and move with it is all I can say."
Jan Williams was also honored at the event. She founded the James Project in 2011, which offers support for foster parents and children. She hopes she can inspire the next generation of women to pursue their dreams.
"I think the first step is the hardest part," said Williams. "When I had the idea in my mind I didn't even like to tell people about it, because I thought they would all think, 'Oh, that's a silly idea.'"
