SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Starting Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will host 31 international buyers from seven different Latin American countries to enhance existing relationships and increase export sales for the Illinois grain industry.
“The Illinois Grain Tour gives Illinois farmers, producers, and retailers the opportunity to showcase their world-class commodities and facilities to foreign investors,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “We lead the nation in soybean production and nearly half of the soybeans and corn produced in Illinois are exported, resulting in billions of dollars in direct sales annually.”
In 2022, the Grain Tour returned to in-person for the first time since the pandemic. It brought in $65 million in projected sales.
Participants begin the tour by meeting with representatives from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The tour will also make stops at:
- RTS Farm, Aubur
- GSI, Assumption
- Farm Progress Show, Decatur
- Illinois Soybean Association, Bloomington
- Marquis Energy, Hennepin
- Seedburo Equipment Co., Des Plaines
- Delong Co., Joliet
- MANNS Traders, Chicago
All participants of the Illinois Grain Tour must pay their own airfare and a participation fee prior to joining the tour.
