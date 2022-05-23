DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lutheran Child and Family Services said there is a dire need for foster parents.
The agency serves nearly 2,300 children and youth in foster care each year. Lutheran Child and Family services is the second largest foster care provider in Illinois.
Ashley Bird has been a foster parent for a year and a half. She told WAND News she was put into a position to open her home to children and, without hesitation, she said yes.
"Children have a very, very special place in my heart."
Just last year, Lutheran Child and Family services said 532 foster children found a permanent home, with 365 able to return to their birth families. The agency said being a foster parent is much more than opening a home, it's helping a child in need.
"It helps shape some kids into who they become," said Eric Chevalier, a case worker.
The need for foster families is higher than ever in Illinois, according to LCFS. Children need homes where they can grow strong and feel safe.
"I believe that it takes a village to raise children. It doesn't start or stop with parents. It doesn't start or stop with school staff or social workers or relatives. I think we all need to pitch in together as a whole and help children," said Chevalier.
To sign up to be a foster parent, click here. A person must be 21 years or older and pass a background check.
