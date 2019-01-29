(WAND) - Jan. 1 brought over 100 new laws to the state of Illinois, but one that stuck on social media pertained to pets.
“If animal control or police officers believe that the animal may suffer lifelong injuries due to the weather, we can take custody of the animal,” explained Decatur Animal Control’s Chief Warden, Kristen Horton.
Prior to the change in law, animal control could only intervene if the animal already showed signs of abuse. Now, they don’t have to wait.
“We have been getting calls in but we've also been doing routine checks on properties that we've been to in the past,” said Horton.
“I think its absolutely wonderful,” said animal owner Shirley Stanley. “It's making people aware of doing what's necessary for the safe guarding of animals who can't do anything if they are left alone.”
Animal control does want the community to know that homeowners aren't completely banned from letting pets outside. Instead, the law requires proper precautions for weather.
“The animals should be fed more and they should have access to unfrozen water as wells as food at all times. (They should also have) proper bedding and straw-insulated houses but honestly, they should come inside,” said Horton.
If a dog is taken by law enforcement, the pet owner is responsible for the fees incurred while the animal is in city care. If the owner does not claim the animal within seven days, they will be eligible for adoption.