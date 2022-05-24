ILLINOIS (WAND)- Illinois lawmakers are speaking out regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee released the following statement:
“Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too soon. My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost.
“I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.”
Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza states:
“I am horrified by this latest mass shooting targeting schoolchildren. These tragedies have become all too common. As a parent, the idea of having a child killed while at school – a place that is meant to be the safest space for our kids – is a horrific nightmare. My heart and prayers are with the families of the 14 students who are living this nightmare, and the family of the teacher killed. May the entire school community be supported as it grapples with the lasting trauma this day will bring. And may this serve as a reminder to us all that gun violence is a public health crisis and change is urgently needed.”
Some have even taken to social media as US Rep Rodney Davis tweeted "This is pure evil and heartbreaking - 14 children and 1 teacher were murdered in an act of senseless violence. Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Uvalde, Texas community."
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton tweeted "When we drop our little one off at school each morning, we expect to pick her up at the end of the day. As a mom, my heart aches for the families and the entire Robb Elementary School community. I’m lifting them in prayer. This is not normal. We must unite to #EndGunViolence."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.