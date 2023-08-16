SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Fair food, rides and music continue at the Illinois State Fair. But the animals were the ones really taking center stage Wednesday.
The annual Governor's Sale of Champions saw the Champion Steer once again going to Governor JB Pritzker and his wife with a record-tying $105,000 donation. A portion of the proceeds for all champion sales go back to exhibitors to use for college or next year's projects.
"It's really cool to see how much support that there is for Illinois agriculture and how many people are showing up either being an exhibitor, or being interested in livestock or just being here at the fair," Brinae Rice, a student with the Princeville FFA, told WAND News.
Rice got to see the Sale of Champions for the first time this year, after showing her lambs at the state fair.
"I got into it with a family friend. My mom grew up showing sheep and hogs. I also got into it with FFA," Rice explained.
Showing livestock also runs in Amanda Wieland's family. She's been coming to the fair and showing pigs, for 16 years. While she's never made it to the Sale of Champions, she's gaining valuable lessons from the FFA program.
"You learn a lot of leadership skills, and you also gain communication skills and having those skills will really get you far in life. And knowing how to talk to people, connect with people," Wieland explained.
"I can't tell you the opportunities that it's brought me. Not only that but the hard work, dedication that I've learned, and how I've grown learning from it," Rice added.
After the Grand Champions are auctioned, Dr. Karl Luthin and other horse owners get ready to show off their carriage horses.
"I'm 80 years old. We've been showing here since I was 9 so we've been showing here for 71 years," Dr. Luthin told WAND News.
Dr. Luthin is also the Horse Show veterinarian and runs a horse farm in Riverton. He said he looks forward to sharing the pride of livestock raising with all those who visit the fair each year
"This is where the people of Illinois that raise livestock come to show their product," Dr. Luthin explained.
Carriage horse shows begin Thursday and run through Saturday. The heavy horse pull will happen Saturday. Click here for more horse show details.
