COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A preschooler in Cook County has tested positive for COVID-19, NBC affiliate KSDK reports.
School District U-46 shared a letter containing information about the diagnosis. The student who has coronavirus attends the Independence Center for Early Learning.
The Cook County Department of Health notified the school Thursday.
“The student has been isolated and is expected to remain in isolation/self quarantine to prevent spreading the virus," Superintendent Tony Sanders said. "Due to health privacy laws, the identity of the student will not be released. Please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers and please respect the student and his/her family during this incredibly difficult time. We will provide you with as much information and updates as possible."
As of Thursday, Illinois had four deaths related to the virus and 423 total cases.