SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Each year, people flock to Springfield to attend the Illinois Product Expo, which is hosted by the Department of Agriculture.
Marketing representative for the department, Jackie Sambursky, said vendors from all over the state come together and sell their personalized products.
"We see vendors who are larger operations and smaller operations just getting their foot in the door too," Sambursky said. "We see meat producers, dairy producers, cheese, bakery goods ... we even have some natural non-food products we offer."
The expo has been held for more than 20 years, but like many other things this year, the in-person event has been canceled due to the pandemic.
"There's typically a $5 fee to get in. We bring Illinois food suppliers in, and you get to go and sample products and purchase the ones you like," Sambursky said. "On Jan. 1, we pulled the trigger on our Plan B to have the Illinois product online market place."
Each year the expo brings nearly 10,000 people to Sangamon County to check out more than 50 Illinois vendors, making the connection between consumers and their producers.
"Being able to meet these producers and hear their stories is just incredible," Sambursky said.
One of those producers is Mac Condill, who owns The Homestead Bakery in Arthur.
"(The expo is) is awesomeness," Condill said. "We love it. It's one of our favorite events all year long."
Condill has been attending the expo for more than 10 years and said it's one of his biggest weekends to earn off-site revenue.
"Quite honestly, at this point, anything is going to help any kind of sales," Condill said.
Although Condill said he'll miss connecting with the community in person, he added the online store is a convenient one-stop shop for consumers.
"When you go online and search for The Homestead Bakery, we've got all our favorites; pumpkin cookies, pumpkin noodles, angel food cakes," Condill said. "I think they made it a very easy way to buy, purchase and sell."
Most importantly, Condill said this is a way to continue to support local businesses.
"This is going to give people a boost in 2021 at the start of their year," Condill said. "We need to keep these guys and gals, these mom and pop stores, in business."
Click HERE to shop the expo's 60 vendors online. Products can be ordered now through March 3, and are available for pickup or delivery on March 6 and 7.
