SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Public Health Association wants to help people in Central and Southern Illinois learn more about mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox.
A new awareness campaign will use texts, social media, and digital flyers to connect people to resource centers and community health workers for preventative services.
Mpox disproportionately impacts gay and bisexual men, but the CDC notes immunocompromised people are also at an elevated risk for the viral infection. State officials have reported over 1,435 confirmed mpox cases over the past year and 92% of the patients were men.
Public health officials stress that you can be hospitalized with mpox and Illinois has seen three people die from the infection.
"Like any preventative messaging that we want to create for public health in general, you want to be able to hit the populations that may not hear or may not know about mpox," said Michael Maginn, HIV prevention director for the Illinois Public Health Association.
Maginn said the Know Mpox website will be able to show people the symptoms to look for and help people find out where they can schedule appointments for screening or vaccines.
"If not treated, number one you're going to be infecting other people which is a public health hazard in itself," Maginn said. "But, you want to be able to live a healthy life."
IPHA will have public service announcements and social media posts letting people know where they can get mpox vaccines and other resources. This was all possible due to funding from the Illinois Department of Public Health's Communities of Color grant program.
"It is focusing on individuals that are of color to get them information in their communities and to get them to get in and get tested and vaxxed then," Maginn said.
IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said the department is committed to working with the Public Health Association, local health departments, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about this preventable disease.
"Although the state and federal mpox disaster declarations have expired, preventing mpox remains an important public health priority," Vohra stated.
State leaders hope the awareness campaign will also eliminate the stigma around the viral infection and ensure equitable access to care.
"You can can go to the website and look at symptoms so you know what the symptoms are. It shows you pictures of what it looks like - the rash, the open sores," Maginn explained. "You can make your appointments through the website and you can just get general information about other resources that are available."
You can find more information at knowmpox.org or by texting Mpox+ and your zip code to 36363.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
