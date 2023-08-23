SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Women make up roughly 4% of the construction workforce in the United States, but the U.S. Department of Labor hopes federal grants can help more women launch careers in the industry. Illinois received a $1.3 million boost for tradeswomen Wednesday morning.
"We may still have a long way to go in dismantling decades of barriers that have been put up, but we're making progress on building that future today," said Gov. JB Pritzker.
The Pritzker administration told reporters that Illinois is a national leader in building pathways for women into infrastructure and construction careers. This new funding will enhance apprenticeship training and support programs for women entering the industry.
"We know that in Illinois only about 5% of building trades apprentices are women," said Jane Flanagan, Director of the Illinois Department of Labor. "That's a number this administration, both state and federal, is really taking tangible steps to grow."
The $1.3 million is a small chunk of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law nearly two years ago. That law set new equity goals for federally-financed projects for roads, bridges, and clean energy.
"The status quo doesn't reflect the tremendous talent that exists in all of our communities and particularly among women," Pritzker said. "We can't build back better and build back stronger unless we move everyone ahead."
The governor said he remains committed to ensuring women and people of color are at the forefront of the Rebuild Illinois plan and projects based off the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. It's a refreshing message for Chicago Women in Trades Chair Jazz Allen who became a leading ironworker 20 years after leaving prison.
"We don't believe in second chances. Who said that we had a first? We give out first chances. Opportunities and career," Allen stressed. "All that we're asking is for retention and opportunity. I guarantee you that we're great ironworkers. We're great carpenters, we're great sheet metal workers. We're great sprinkler fitters and pipe fitters. Glory to who we are and glory be o God to who I am."
The Illinois Department of Labor will provide grant funding to construction workforce development groups through the end of this year.
