ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois search and rescue crews have been deployed for water rescues after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana.
According to Gov. JB Pritzker's office, a 46-member Urban Search and Rescue Team is responding to Louisiana. This is due to dangerous storm surges caused by the hurricane, which made landfall in the United States over the weekend.
When Ida arrived Sunday, it reached sustained wind speeds of as high as 150 miles per hour as it moved through Louisiana and toward Mississippi, knocking out power to just about all of New Orleans in the process, per NBC News. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called damage in southeastern Louisiana "really catastrophic," and officials believe the death toll could considerably rise.
At least one person is confirmed to have died from the hurricane outside of Baton Rouge.
First responders to the affected area are from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) IL-Task Force 1 from northern Illinois. The group has members from throughout the state.
These responders are expected to be deployed for 16 days. They will work with local rescuers on search, rescue and recovery missions for people and animals in flooded areas. The team is also capable of providing on-the-spot emergency medical care, emergency transportation for medical needs and can support helicopter rescue operations in water environments.
"Illinois is ready to help out our fellow Americans, and Hurricane Ida is doing untold damage in Louisiana," Pritzker said in a statement. "This life-threatening storm is creating extremely dangerous conditions for residents who did not evacuate and Louisiana's first responders. Illinois' brave first responders are well-trained and will work alongside local rescue teams in the coming days to provide essential support for affected residents."
A press release from Pritzker's office said requests for assistance have been coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is a mutual aid agreement allowing states to request help from other states in emergencies. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has been in regular contact with EMAC and is currently reviewing anticipated needs drafted by Louisiana and neighboring states.
The MABAS team left Wheeling Monday morning after receiving event identification, mission and safety briefings and mobilization assistance. The costs of these deployments will be paid for by Louisiana.
"Illinois and its public safety agencies stand ready to provide assistance in response to further EMAC requests as the Gulf Coast and southern states respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.