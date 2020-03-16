CHICAGO (WAND) - Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association are asking people to continue normal shopping routines.
They also are urging people to avoid stockpiling.
"It's imperative for everyone to maintain their normal shopping routine to ensure the safety of our employees, fellow customers and your neighbors. IRMA has worked closely with state officials to ensure regulatory obstacles to restocking shelves are removed so consumers can access items they may need during this public health crisis. The retail industry is working around the clock to ensure its customers throughout Illinois will have the products it needs for you, your families and businesses. Our members in the grocery, pharmacy, convenience, hardware, restaurant, and every type of retail business, manage supply and demand chain needs on a constant basis which is a hallmark of this industry," said Rob Karr, president & CEO, IRMA.
IRMA also said they believe it is crucial that restaurants still be allowed to provide delivery, drive-thru, take-out, and curbside pick-up. Governor JB Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars to close by the end of day Monday. Delivery, drive-thru, and curbside service are still being allowed at this time.
IRMA represents more than 23,000 stores.