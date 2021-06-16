SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair Box Office has opened for purchasing 2021 grandstand tickets.
In-person tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. People can also buy tickets through Ticketmaster here.
If COVID-19 keeps the Illinois State Fair from being held in 2021, fairgoers who buy grandstand tickets will be fully refunded, leaders said.
People can visit the Illinois State Fair office in the Emmerson Building for Mega and Jumbo Passes, Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes. Discounted Mega Passes can be purchased for $70 and a Jumbo Pass, which includes the Giant Slide, is $80 through July 31. Starting Aug. 1, the price will go go up by $20 for both passes.
People who have already bought Mega and Jumbo passes can go to the Emmerson Building from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to get pass photos.
Leaders said Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes can be purchased either at the Emmerson Building or online. A book can be purchased for $45, and it includes 11 any-day admissions to the 2021 Illinois State Fair. The parking pass, which has a $40 cost, allows infield parking for all 11 days of the fair.
The state fair runs from Aug. 12-22. Information about all announced shows can be found in a PDF document attached to this story.
