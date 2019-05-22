SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – It will cost you less to get into the Illinois State Fair this summer.
Kevin Gordon, Manager of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield announced Sunday through Thursday daily admission prices have been lowered to $5 for adults. Senior prices will remain at $3 and children 12 years of age and younger are free.
Parking on the fairgrounds is still $5 a day.
The Discount Admission Booklets are still $45. They provide an adult 11 any day admissions for the fair.
Tickets can be purchased online by clicking HERE, by calling (217) 782-6661, and in person at the Emmerson Building on the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"With the lowering of our adult admission price, the Illinois State Fair continues to be the most affordable state fair in the Midwest," said Kevin Gordon, ISF Manager. "We offer a variety of fun, family events such as livestock shows, agricultural exhibits, top music entertainment in our grandstand, 13 stages with free entertainment and carnival rides for the young or old at heart—just to mention a few."
The 2019 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 through 18, in Springfield.