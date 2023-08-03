SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police continues to work with local law enforcement agencies to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the state and federal gun safety laws.
According to law enforcement in Fiscal Year 2023, ISP awarded almost $1 million in firearm enforcement grants to 30 law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose firearms rights have been revoked or suspended, but have failed to comply with state and federal gun safety laws.
“As Governor, there is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—and that means investing in the law enforcement agencies doing on-the-ground work to make sure individuals are in compliance with our gun safety laws,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to ISP’s firearm enforcement grant program, I am proud to announce that local law enforcement officials completed 3,557 compliance checks—placing 1,151 individuals whose firearms rights were revoked or suspended into compliance. Those who pose threats to themselves or their communities should not have access to lethal weapons, and I am thankful to ISP and local law enforcement agencies for conducting this critical work and keeping Illinois families safe.”
“Local law enforcement agencies know their communities better than any level of law enforcement, focusing on potentially dangerous individuals who are the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Through these enforcement grants, ISP is working with and empowering local law enforcement agencies to reduce gun violence and protect our communities.”
ISP reports in the Fiscal Year 2023, local law enforcement agencies completed 311 details consisting of 3,557 compliance checks. As a result of these efforts, 1,151 individuals were placed directly into compliance, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and documenting that transfer with a Firearm Disposition Record.
Fiscal Year 2023 Grants
Law Enforcement Agency
Amount Awarded
Aurora Police Department
$29,059
Broadview Police Department
$3,835
Champaign Police Department
$14,655
Christian Co. Sheriff's Department
$10,780
Cicero Police Department
$13,007
Cook Co. Sheriff's Police
$703,805
DeKalb Police Department
$7,672
Harvey Police Department
$8,210
Kane Co. Sheriff's Department
$61,753
Kankakee Police Department
$10,409
Lincolnwood Police Department
$3,449
Melrose Park Police Department
$6,774
Moline Police Department
$9,081
Montgomery Police Department
$6,257
Morton Grove Police Department
$4,666
Naperville Police Department
$19,653
Park Forest Police Department
$6,355
Peru Police Department
$3,918
Posen Police Department
$2,974
Putnam County Office Department
$3,511
Rockton Police Department
$3,869
Rolling Meadows Police Department
$4,746
Romeoville Police Department
$8,271
Schaumburg Police Department
$11,627
South Beloit Police Department
$3,549
Spring Valley Police Department
$3,069
St. Charles Police Department
$7,198
West Chicago Police Department
$6,058
Woodridge Police Department
$6,473
Zion
$6,717
Total
$991,400
Fiscal Year 2024 Grants
Law Enforcement Agency
Amount
Awarded
Aurora Police Department
$37,501
Broadview Police Department
$11,859
Chicago Police Department
$402,026
Cicero Police Department
$21,319
Cook County Sheriff’s Office
$333,293
DeKalb Police Department
$15,870
Joliet Police Department
$36,691
Lincolnwood Police Department
$11,460
Morton Grove Police Department
$12,686
Naperville Police Department
$27,895
Park Ridge Police Department
$14,459
Peru Police Department
$11,925
Rolling Meadows Police Department
$12,792
Romeoville Police Department
$16,516
Schaumburg Police Department
$19,588
West Chicago Police Department
$14,120
Total
$1,000,000
ISP continues to provide grants to law enforcement agencies for firearms enforcement through the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund. In July 2023, ISP awarded another $1 million in grants to 16 law enforcement agencies for Fiscal Year 2024.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.