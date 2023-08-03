Firearm Safety Heads to State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police continues to work with local law enforcement agencies to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the state and federal gun safety laws. 

According to law enforcement in Fiscal Year 2023, ISP awarded almost $1 million in firearm enforcement grants to 30 law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose firearms rights have been revoked or suspended, but have failed to comply with state and federal gun safety laws.

“As Governor, there is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—and that means investing in the law enforcement agencies doing on-the-ground work to make sure individuals are in compliance with our gun safety laws,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to ISP’s firearm enforcement grant program, I am proud to announce that local law enforcement officials completed 3,557 compliance checks—placing 1,151 individuals whose firearms rights were revoked or suspended into compliance. Those who pose threats to themselves or their communities should not have access to lethal weapons, and I am thankful to ISP and local law enforcement agencies for conducting this critical work and keeping Illinois families safe.”

“Local law enforcement agencies know their communities better than any level of law enforcement, focusing on potentially dangerous individuals who are the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.  “Through these enforcement grants, ISP is working with and empowering local law enforcement agencies to reduce gun violence and protect our communities.”

ISP reports in the Fiscal Year 2023, local law enforcement agencies completed 311 details consisting of 3,557 compliance checks. As a result of these efforts, 1,151 individuals were placed directly into compliance, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and documenting that transfer with a Firearm Disposition Record. 

 

Fiscal Year 2023 Grants

 

Law Enforcement Agency

Amount Awarded

Aurora Police Department

$29,059

Broadview Police Department

$3,835

Champaign Police Department

$14,655

Christian Co. Sheriff's Department

$10,780

Cicero Police Department

$13,007

Cook Co. Sheriff's Police

$703,805

DeKalb Police Department

$7,672

Harvey Police Department

$8,210

Kane Co. Sheriff's Department

$61,753

Kankakee Police Department

$10,409

Lincolnwood Police Department

$3,449

Melrose Park Police Department

$6,774

Moline Police Department

$9,081

Montgomery Police Department

$6,257

Morton Grove Police Department

$4,666

Naperville Police Department

$19,653

Park Forest Police Department

$6,355

Peru Police Department

$3,918

Posen Police Department

$2,974

Putnam County Office Department

$3,511

Rockton Police Department

$3,869

Rolling Meadows Police Department

$4,746

Romeoville Police Department

$8,271

Schaumburg Police Department

$11,627

South Beloit Police Department

$3,549

Spring Valley Police Department

$3,069

St. Charles Police Department

$7,198

West Chicago Police Department

$6,058

Woodridge Police Department

$6,473

Zion

$6,717

Total

$991,400

 

 

Fiscal Year 2024 Grants

 

Law Enforcement Agency

Amount

Awarded

Aurora Police Department

$37,501

Broadview Police Department

$11,859

Chicago Police Department

$402,026

Cicero Police Department

$21,319

Cook County Sheriff’s Office

$333,293

DeKalb Police Department

$15,870

Joliet Police Department

$36,691

Lincolnwood Police Department

$11,460

Morton Grove Police Department

$12,686

Naperville Police Department

$27,895

Park Ridge Police Department

$14,459

Peru Police Department

$11,925

Rolling Meadows Police Department

$12,792

Romeoville Police Department

$16,516

Schaumburg Police Department

$19,588

West Chicago Police Department

$14,120

Total

$1,000,000

ISP continues to provide grants to law enforcement agencies for firearms enforcement through the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund.  In July 2023, ISP awarded another $1 million in grants to 16 law enforcement agencies for Fiscal Year 2024. 

Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.