DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – With just days until the Christmas holiday, fewer Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend. AAA expected 34-million fewer people to travel in 2020 compared to 2019.
The agency believes 84 million people will still travel, and Illinois State Police say this is the time of year that deputies respond to more crashes.
"Think about other people, just that common courtesy,” Sgt. Mindy Carroll, with ISP said.
Out of the 84 million people expected to travel, AAA believes 81 million will travel by car, down about 25% from 2019. The agency is still warning of the danger though. AAA estimates more than 27,000 Americans will be seriously hurt in the car crash, and 340 more people are expected to die. Distracted driving is one of the most common factors.
"What would happen if the worst result of this would happen and they're not here to talk about it or they kill a family of five,” Carroll said.
Tips for staying alive from AAA include being rested before your trip, making sure your car maintenance is up to date, plan trips during the day and checking the road conditions. Sgt. Carroll said poor road conditions is not an excuse for poor driving.
"If there are conditions like snow and ice, people need to adjust to that speed,” she said.
One other tip for being safe is driving the speed limit. AAA reports 70% of fatal crashes involve speed.
