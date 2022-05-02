ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois officials are encouraging adults to become foster parents during Foster Parent Appreciation Month.
As of early May 2022, the state has just under 21,000 children in foster care. Of those, 8,600 are living with foster families, 11,300 live with relatives, and 600 are in group homes or institutions. It is a serious commitment to become a foster parent to a child, and state leaders are encouraging those who can to step up and help children in need.
A range of supports are offered to foster families through the Illinois Department of Children and Families Services and a network of private agency partners. They include a monthly stipend for base needs of a child (food, clothing, housing, etc.); a medical card; therapeutic, educational, recreational and crisis support services; and access to caseworkers, training programs and support groups to meed the needs of the child and the family.
Children are placed in the temporary care of DCFS by local courts when it is determined their families can't safely take care of them. After a child is placed in foster care, foster families works with DCFS and private agencies, birth families, counselors, physicians and the court to help reunite children with families when possible.
Click here to learn more about the children in need of a foster family through the Heart Gallery of Illinois. Those interested in learning more about becoming a licensed foster parent should fill out the online interest form here on the DCFS website.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.