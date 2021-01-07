CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois schools started their second semester of the school year on Monday, with many heading back into the and some staying strictly remote.
Effingham Unit No. 40 and Clinton CUSD No. 15 offered both in-person and remote learning. Mark Doan, superintendent for Effingham Unit 40 said navigating the pandemic wasn't an easy task and tough decisions were made along the way.
"You know, we don't know the full impact this will have now and into the future," Doan said.
Remote learning is not easy for every student, according to Doan. He explained for students who are struggling or failing multiple classes they will be required to come back to school.
"There are a lot of students who are not being successful in remote learning, and that is not going to play well for them now or into their future," he said. "We care about the success of our students here at Unit 40."
For Superintendent Curt Nettles at CUSD No. 15, he explained from last spring and into this school year, the district was able to get a good grasp on remote learning, which helped when students needed to quarantine or when the district decided to move remote the weeks before holiday break.
"We got really good at remote learning, at that delivery," he explained. "It's not a substitute for in-person instructions, but we did it pretty well."
School districts work closely with students who are struggling and their families. Nettles explained they are is constant communication to make sure students don't lose their footing.
"Our early childhood buildings are going to do some after-school tutoring for some students," Nettles said.
No handbook or school course could prepare teachers and school leaders for what unfolded over the past year. Both superintendents agreed support for staff, faculty and students made everything easier.
While in-person instruction is underway, both superintendents reminded WAND News that they are continuing to follow all guidance laid out and are constantly disinfecting areas.
