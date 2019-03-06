SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A male victim was seriously injured in a fire at a Springfield apartment building.
Search crews came to the building, located in the 1600 block of Seven Pines Road, Wednesday morning and found a male victim unresponsive. Firefighters say an ambulance took the person, who was in serious condition, to the Memorial Medical Center burn unit.
Smoke was coming from an apartment when firefighters arrived.
A different man jumped from a third-floor balcony onto a lower balcony. That person, who is a maintenance employee, was trying to let occupants know about the fire before jumping. He did not seek medical attention.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation Wednesday night. No information has been released about damage to the building.