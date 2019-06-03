DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It’s not quite deer season here in Illinois, but animal control says they’ve seen an influx of dear on the roads.
“It could be for a number of reasons,” said Matthew Reynolds with Macon Co. Animal Control. “We’ve had a wet spring so a lot of crops aren’t in the ground yet. Deer could be looking for food.”
In the last month Reynolds told WAND News that his team has picked up a larger amount of deer carcasses from the road.
“We really have to be careful, especially in the morning and at night,” he explained. “If you see one dear, chances are there may be another nearby.”
WAND also spoke with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. They say there has been a slight increase in deer accidents over the last year.
“We’ve already responded to 61 accidents involving deer in the road this year,” said Lt. Scheibly. “Last year's numbers are slightly higher than the previous.”
Both animal control and the sheriff’s department are asking for the community's help in limiting these accidents.
“Pay attention when driving, really try to limit the distractions and monitor your surroundings,” said Lt. Scheibly.
Mating season for deer is August, so let this serve as a friendly reminder to safely share roads with wildlife.