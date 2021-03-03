DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An increased number of vaccinations are coming to Macon County.
WAND News confirmed the news with Gov. JB Pritzker's office Wednesday.
A new partnership was announced with FQHCs and hospitals to administer vaccines to people in hard to reach communities.
The partnership is part of a pilot program launched in coordination with five federally qualified health centers and five hospitals in Illinois.
In a release, the Governor's office stated:
"Building on existing efforts to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health today announced a new partnership with FQHCs and hospitals to administer vaccines to Illinoisans in hard to reach communities. The partnership is part of a broader pilot program the state launched in coordination with five federally qualified health centers (FQHC) and five safety net hospitals across the state. In the coming weeks, the pilot program will expand to include additional critical access hospitals across the state. Vaccines are available to residents by appointment only.
“Ensuring the most vulnerable Illinois residents have a trusted, reliable health care provider to administer the COVID-19 vaccine is critical to combating this deadly virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This new pilot program builds on robust efforts by the administration to ensure equity is at the center of the state’s Vaccine Administration Plan. By partnering with providers in underserved communities we can reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure we are reaching Illinoisans in the communities they call home.
"The state will provide each of the sites with approximately 300-500 vaccine doses per week, in addition to the allocated doses the state distributes to existing health care partners like local health departments and pharmacies. IDPH used the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index (CCVI) as well as local vaccination rates to select sites for the first round of the pilot program.
"The new partnership between the state and FQHCs as well as other similar providers will help ensure that communities hardest hit by COVID-19 have access to the vaccine. The program also aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy in underserved areas by providing residents the ability to receive vaccines more quickly from trusted providers.
"The new pilot program builds on an expanding network of state-supported vaccination sites operating across southern, central and northern Illinois. To find additional information about vaccine availability, including locations and eligibility, visit www.coronavirus.Illinois.gov.
Sites participating in the pilot program include:
Cook & Collar Counties:
- Family Christian Health Center, Cook County
- Chicago Behavioral Hospital, Cook County
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, DuPage County
- Lake County Health Department and FQHC, Lake County
Central Illinois:
- Crossing Healthcare, Macon County
Metro East:
- Touchette Regional Hospital, St. Clair County
Southern Illinois:
- Rural Health, Inc., Union County
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Marion County
Quad Cities:
- Community Health Care, Inc., Rock Island County"
Local officials had teamed up to send a letter to Governor Pritzker, requesting a regional vaccination site in Macon County.
The letter was signed by the following people:
- Tanya Andricks RN, CEO Crossing Healthcare
- Brandi Binkly, Administrator Macon County Health Department
- Theresa Rutherford, CEO HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital
- Julie Moore-Wolfe, Mayor, City of Decatur
- David Remmert, Administrator Dewitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department
- Drew Early, CEO Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Kevin Greenfield, Macon County Board Chair
- Terry Ferguson, DeWitt County Board Chair
- Chapin Rose, St. Senator – 51st Senate District
- Sue Scherer, St. Representative – 96th District
- Brad Halbrook, St. Representative – 102nd District
- Doris Turner, St. Senator – 48th District
- Dan Caulkins, St. Representative – 101st District
- Ray Spencer, Piatt County Board Chair
- Dave McCabe, Moultrie County Board Chair
- Angela Hogan, Administrator Moultrie County Health Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.