ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) - An Indiana teacher caught on camera slapping a student has been fired from his job.
Baugo Community Schools in Eklhart County released video to media outlets. Information released by school officials said a Jimtown High School teacher had confronted a student about their clothing on Feb. 25. The student is wearing a hoodie sweatshirt in the video.
There is a verbal exchange between the teacher and student before the student is slapped and their head to hit a wall. The student then fell to the floor.
The teacher was identified as Mike Hosinski. He was fired Friday and is not allowed on school grounds.
Law enforcement is investigating. Hosinski has been reported to Child Protective Services and the Indiana Department of Education.
The student received injury treatment.
School officials declined to comment further on the incident due to an ongoing investigation.
The school board approved giving Hosinski, who taught for four decades, a retirement package. He will receive full benefits and a pension, per NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis.
