SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill that expands voting privileges for people detained in county jails passed the Illinois Senate.
Senate Bill 2090 would allow people in those jails to fill out a vote-by-mail ballot. In counties with a population greater than or equal to 3,000,000 people, a temporary polling police would be set up in the jail for inmates.
In addition, county jail inmates who are eligible voters and ask for a voter registration application form would be able to get one. An eligible voter who is released from prison in Illinois would receive a form telling them they again have the right to vote.
The full text of Senate Bill 2090 is available in a PDF document attached to this story.
After passing the Senate, the bill moves to the Illinois House.