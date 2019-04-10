SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill that expands voting privileges for people detained in county jails passed the Illinois Senate.

Senate Bill 2090 would allow people in those jails to fill out a vote-by-mail ballot. In counties with a population greater than or equal to 3,000,000 people, a temporary polling police would be set up in the jail for inmates.

In addition, county jail inmates who are eligible voters and ask for a voter registration application form would be able to get one. An eligible voter who is released from prison in Illinois would receive a form telling them they again have the right to vote.

The full text of Senate Bill 2090 is available in a PDF document attached to this story.

After passing the Senate, the bill moves to the Illinois House.

Tags

Digital content producer with experience in reporting, producing and writing. I'm proud of reaching two years at WAND-TV!