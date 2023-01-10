Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility.
The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will be built in multiple phases, will eventually employ 280 people directly and up to 400 overall. The initial phase of construction will be completed this year.
Insect protein is used in pet foods. It will also be produced for fish and animal feeds. The company is also working on products for human health & nutrition.
The plant is located on the northeast side of Decatur between Archer-Daniels- Midland (ADM) and Richland Community College.
