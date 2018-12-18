DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Details of the recent closure of a popular Decatur restaurant were released Tuesday, days after it was suddenly closed by the Macon County Health Department.
Fuji Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi closed through the weekend after reports of a pest problem. An apologetic Facebook post by the restaurant's owner included a promise of better daily inspection practices.
The restaurant has since reopened.
The inspection report, obtained by WAND Tuesday, described two separate incidents in which restaurant patrons noticed live cockroaches on a hibachi grill. The report prompted an inspection on Dec. 14 by the health department.
That inspection found more than a dozen live cockroaches in area near the grills and the kitchen, as well as what the health department described as a dead mouse in a storage area.
The report states roaches were found in areas near the bar, behind the ice machine, and at one of the hibachi grills.
Ecolab - a pest elimination company - cleaned the restaurant over the weekend. During a routine Ecolab inspection the day before the first cockroach complaint, they said they didn't observe any pest activity, but noted that poor sanitation could cause a potential risk.
The health department re-inspected the restaurant after the cleaning, and approved it for reopening on Dec. 17.
"We want to sincerely apologize for this recent incident and closure," said a statement on Fuji's Facebook page. "We strive to follow every best practice in the industry and are now instituting additional quality control measures to ensure our guests have the highest quality dining experience."