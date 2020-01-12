DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway in Decatur after a teen was shot.
The Decatur Police Department was called to the Moundford Terrace Apartments Saturday night around 10:30. That's where police found a 16-year-old male who had been shot in the neck.
DPD says his injuries aren't life-threatening. Officials say the male was inside an apartment when he was shot.
At this point, they say they do not have a suspect.
Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.