KANKAKEE, Ill. (WAND) - An Iroquois County man was killed after a shooting at a house party over the weekend.
At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais for a fight that broke out at a house party.
After arriving, police found 23-year-old Michael O. Godinez of Clifton unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators spoke to party goers and witnesses.
They said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
No information has been released yet about any potential suspects.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
