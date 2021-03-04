IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for qualifying Iroquois County residents.
They are currently scheduling for March 11.
This clinic includes all phases of 1B+ which includes those 65 and older along with residents age 18 years and older with comorbidities, underlying conditions, and disabilities.
Comorbidities and underlying conditions are as defined by the CDC and include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart conditions, immunocompromised from organ transplant, obesity, pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease.
To register and schedule your appointment, call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building. If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, please call ICPHD to reschedule. Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Supply of this vaccine is limited and appointments are expected to be filled quickly. ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Illinois. If you are unable to schedule an appointment for this community-based clinic, please watch for future notification of upcoming clinics as more vaccine becomes available.
As more vaccine is allocated ICPHD will communicate availability, along with when, where, and how to receive the vaccine, via traditional and social media outlets as well as on the ICPHD website: http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/covid-19-corona-virus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.