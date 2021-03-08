DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) As COVID vaccines continue to rollout, mothers of breastfeeding babies are starting to ask if they should get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
According to the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control, vaccines are recommended to mothers; however, they warn there could be precautions.
"If you are a breastfeeding mother, talk to your primary care provider to be sure your personal health doesn't put you in a risk category for the vaccine. If your provider has no concerns, go ahead and get the COVID vaccine," says Kelly Slade, APRN, nurse practitioner with HSHS Medical Group in Decatur.
Studies that evaluate the effects of the COVID vaccine at this point do not include breastfeeding mothers or their infants.
However, based on the construction of the COVID vaccine, medical professionals do not anticipate any concerns for mothers or infants.
The virus is a protein that goes into the muscle. It isn't likely the vaccine lipid would reach the baby, and if it does get into the breastmilk, it would likely be digested by the stomach with no cause for concern for the baby.
The vaccine is not a live virus and can't give the baby COVID.
According to medical professionals, the vaccine could potentially even do the baby some good.
"Historically, vaccines given to mothers can help boost a breastfeeding baby's antibodies," says Slade. "Although studies have not yet been done to prove this with the COVID vaccine, there's a possibility it could offer similar protection for a baby."
Giving a baby even a slight edge with COVID antibodies is good. Many children have mild or no COVID symptoms, but babies under the age of one are at higher risk of more severe illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.