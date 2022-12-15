SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Board of Education is launching a new spending dashboard that will provide public access to how Illinois is using federal pandemic relief funds.
The dashboard will allow users to view funding allocations and real-time updates on spending pertaining to each of the three federal pandemic relief grants.
According to ISBE, the state has received nearly $8 billion through three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to support students’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue addressing the impacts of the pandemic, these funds are providing an unparalleled opportunity to transform systems of learning in Illinois that are more equitable, more inclusive, and more responsive to student needs,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “We are committed to being transparent about how these funds are being used as districts strategically accelerate student learning and support the social-emotional recovery of students.”
ISBE says ninety percent of relief funding flowed directly to districts. The third and largest round of funding, the American Rescue Plan, included a stipulation that required school districts to solicit local stakeholder input to inform their spending and make spending plans publicly available.
The dashboard will allow users to filter funds by each of the three rounds of ESSER and the district or entity receiving the funds to get detailed information on expenditures.
Access the dashboard on ISBE’s website and view a virtual tutorial of the dashboard here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.