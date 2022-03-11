SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police report 12 individuals were taken to the hospital after a bus turned over on I-55.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the bus was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near Milepost 79 in Sangamon County Friday morning when it lost control in the snow and ice, left the roadway to the left, and overturned into the median.
Officials say this incident occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m.
Authorities report 12 occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and an additional seven occupants were transported off the interstate to a safe location by the ISP.
All lanes are open, but the bus will be removed later this afternoon, when roadway conditions improve.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.