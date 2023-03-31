CHAMPAIGN, Co., Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police Troop 7 report that I-57 is closed between Paxton and Rantoul due to weather related issues.
Preliminary information from the scene shows multiple vehicles that have been overturned on the interstate near milepost 254 due to strong winds.
Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Powerlines are down across the interstate.
Southbound drivers are exiting at Paxton and can take 45 South to Rt. 136 and back on Southbound I-57 or Route 9 Westbound to 47 Southbound to I-74.
The closure will last several hours.
IDOT's website, GettingAroundIllinois.com shows the location of the closure.
US 136 is closed between Champaign County 1000E and 1100E for weather related issues. This closure will last several hours.
The Paxton Church of Christ has opened its doors to first responders and those affected by the crash.
