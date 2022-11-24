LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting by officers in Litchfield.
According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun. Officers arrived to the Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m. on Thursday where they located the suspect in the parking lot.
ISP said that the person displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.
The investigation is ongoing and additional information, including the video, will be made public, when possible.
